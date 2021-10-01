More

    Maccabi Haifa supporters targeted by anti-Semitic slurs in Berlin at Europa League Conference

    The meeting between Union Berlin and Maccabi Haifa, Thursday in the Europa League Conference (3-0), was marked by racist behavior on the part of some spectators of the Bundesliga club. German authorities have confirmed that fans of the Israeli team have been targeted by anti-Semitic slurs at the Olympic stadium in Berlin and call the clubs responsible.

    We were threatened in the stands by Union supporters who bombarded us with beer », Denounced on Twitter the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society of Berlin-Potsdam, the day after the match. The Forum adds that a Union supporter also “ attempted to set an Israeli flag on fire, which luckily was quickly prevented By plainclothes police. This group, however, expressed its thanks “ for the wave of online solidarity and to the Union fans who showed solidarity with us in the stadium.


    Clubs summoned to react

    Felix Klein, the government commissioner for combating anti-Semitism, deplored “ anti-Semitic incidents which show that hostility towards Jews is still widespread in football. I am appalled that instead of fairness and respect, hatred and violence have emanated from German supporters in this historic place. I would like to appeal to all club managers to deal with the phenomenon even more than before.


