Maccabi Haifa supporters targeted by anti-Semitic slurs in Berlin at Europa League Conference

The meeting between Union Berlin and Maccabi Haifa, Thursday in the Europa League Conference (3-0), was marked by racist behavior on the part of some spectators of the Bundesliga club. German authorities have confirmed that fans of the Israeli team have been targeted by anti-Semitic slurs at the Olympic stadium in Berlin and call the clubs responsible.
” We were threatened in the stands by Union supporters who bombarded us with beer », Denounced on Twitter the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society of Berlin-Potsdam, the day after the match. The Forum adds that a Union supporter also “ attempted to set an Israeli flag on fire, which luckily was quickly prevented By plainclothes police. This group, however, expressed its thanks “ for the wave of online solidarity and to the Union fans who showed solidarity with us in the stadium. “
Clubs summoned to react
Felix Klein, the government commissioner for combating anti-Semitism, deplored “ anti-Semitic incidents which show that hostility towards Jews is still widespread in football. I am appalled that instead of fairness and respect, hatred and violence have emanated from German supporters in this historic place. I would like to appeal to all club managers to deal with the phenomenon even more than before. “