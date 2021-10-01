Manchester United: Donny van de Beek is fed up! – Soccer

Frustrated by his lack of Manchester United playing time, Donny van de Beek expressed his dissatisfaction in the middle of a game against Villarreal this week. The Dutch midfielder can no longer stand his situation and wants to leave in January.

Van de Beek wants to negotiate a departure this winter

Between Manchester United and Donny van de Beek (24), the transplant did not take. Arrived in the summer of 2020 in the north of England, the Dutch midfielder failed to win and disappeared from the radar, he who had marveled Europe in the Champions League under the jersey of Ajax Amsterdam.

Little used for his first season in England (15 starts), the former Ajacide is on track to relive the same galley. Since the start of the 2021-2022 financial year, he has only played three games: a League Cup match against West Ham (0-1), a half against the Young Boys of Bern (1-2) in Champions League, and 5 minutes against Newcastle (4-1) in the Premier League. A situation that has become unbearable for the native of Nijkerkerveen.

Van de Beek will ask to leave in January

Retained by MU this summer, despite advanced discussions with Everton for a loan, Van de Beek wants to leave the English club this winter. According to the Daily Mail, the Batavian will demand his departure during the next transfer window. He believes that his situation is not improving and wants to replay more regularly in order to regain his place in the Netherlands team for the next World Cup.

On Wednesday, his frustration reached a new level when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred to throw Jesse Lingard and Fred at the end of the match against Villarreal (2-1) in the Champions League. Van de Beek, with black eyes, then threw his chewing gum in the technical area of ​​his trainer. A sequence which made a lot of noise across the Channel and which attests to the player’s ill-being since his arrival at Old Trafford.





A departure in January would probably be the best solution for everyone. Manchester United is not opposed to it, but the Mancunian management wishes to recover part of the 39 million euros spent on a player still under contract until 2025. Notice to fans.

