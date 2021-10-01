Manchester United – Solskjaer aware he has to spare Ronaldo: “We have to manage his playing time”

Ronaldo’s 95th-minute goal secured victory for Manchester United against Villarreal (2-1) on Wednesday in the Champions League. A performance that eased the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shoulders after a series of three defeats in four matches. “His professionalism made a strong impression on and off the pitch”, greeted the Norwegian coach on Friday. “Obviously there are the goals, five in five games, that says it all.”

But Solskjaer also knows that he will not necessarily always be able to count on Ronaldo. “For his age, he is still performing well. Obviously we will have to manage his playing time, make sure he stays in shape. He is a great example for everyone, in the way he trains, in his driving. He made a strong impression and it’s only been a month, as long as it continues. “





The United coach has no shortage of options in attack and will soon have to make choices between several stars, as Marcus Rashford resumed team training on Friday after his shoulder surgery.

