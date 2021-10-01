Marc Marquez still leading the free practice of the GP of the Americas

In dry or wet, the fastest in the United States remains Marc Marquez. This Friday, the Spaniard dominated the first day of free practice of the GP of the Americas on the circuit of Austin. In the morning (5 p.m. in France), Marquez had made his science of left circuits in the wet speak by dominating the opening session. During the second session, the Honda rider put it back on the dry in 2’04”164, while taking advantage of this rolling to already prepare for his race on Sunday as in his heyday.
But this time, while Jack Miller is still well placed in ambush (2nd at 0”015), it is Fabio Quartararo who has regained his speed in the dry. In difficulty during the first session on a drying track (15th time), the leader of the World Championship has again become this fluid and fast driver to sign the third fastest time of the day (0”202).
These three have also taken a good option on the direct qualification for Q2 (top 10 free practice) since rain is probably expected this Saturday for the third session. If so, Pol Espargaro (4th at 0”388), Takaaki Nakagami (5th at 0”448), Francesco Bagnaia (6th at 0”499), Jorge Martin (7th at 0”513) , Alex Rins (9th at 0”638), Enea Bastianini (10th at 0”672) and Johann Zarco (8th at 0”559) are, for the time being, in the right package.
The Frenchman, operated on on his right forearm last Wednesday to treat compartment syndrome and an ulnar trap, however behaved well despite a heavily bumpy track. On the other hand, once again, the reigning world champion Joan Mir is on an unfavorable waiver (13th at 0”930), as are the ghosts and Yamaha riders Andrea Dovizioso (14th at 0”973) and Franco Morbidelli (15th at 1”132) and Aleix Espargaro, at the party since the season but victim of a fall during his fast lap (19th at 2”045).