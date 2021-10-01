Marc Marquez still leading the free practice of the GP of the Americas

In dry or wet, the fastest in the United States remains Marc Marquez. This Friday, the Spaniard dominated the first day of free practice of the GP of the Americas on the circuit of Austin. In the morning (5 p.m. in France), Marquez had made his science of left circuits in the wet speak by dominating the opening session. During the second session, the Honda rider put it back on the dry in 2’04”164, while taking advantage of this rolling to already prepare for his race on Sunday as in his heyday.