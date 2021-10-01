Marseille supporters banned from traveling

Ministerial decrees concerning Ligue 1 matches are multiplying. After ASSE-OL and the ban on traveling for Lyon supporters, the clash between LOSC and OM is also targeted by a ministerial decree. Thus, Marseille fans will not be able to go to the North on Sunday. A decision justified by the involvement of Olympian supporters in the incidents that punctuated the matches against Angers and Galatasaray on Thursday night in the Europa League.

Another justification put forward by the Ministry of the Interior for this travel ban, the organization of the Paris-Roubaix cycling race for which 100,000 spectators are expected. If Marseille followers from Bouches-du-Rhône will not be able to go to the Pierre-Mauroy stadium, OM supporters living in other regions are also affected by this ministerial decree. The same goes for LOSC supporters who do not have a ticket for the match. As a reminder, the disciplinary commission had already closed the OM visitors’ parking lot for away matches until the announcement of a definitive sanction, following the overflows during the match between Angers and Olympique de Marseille. .





ℹ️ A ministerial decree prohibits Olympique de Marseille supporters from traveling to Lille and Villeneuve-d’Ascq on Sunday for the match #LOSCOM. – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 1, 2021

