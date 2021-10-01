Marvel is still developing a huge number of (secret) projects

Marvel is not yet done with its cinematic universe since it still has 31 projects in its drawers.

It all started with the desire to bring together four superheroes who had previously had their solo film (let’s not forget the somewhat bastard alien who is The Incredible Hulk), then everything changed. Some will say it’s happy, others say it’s a tragedy for entertainment cinema, but Marvel Studios, on the strength of the financial success of its formula, has no intention of stopping (and even the potential loss of the rights of some of his heroes is not going to slow him down).

Begun in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches the twenty-sixth installment of its gigantic saga with The Eternals. To this were added the series on Disney + and the multiverse project connecting franchises like those of the various Spider-Men and Venom, which always give Avengers fans more ground to grind. Yet all of this is just the tip of the iceberg, since Marvel has announced that it has a plethora of projects underway.

Avengers: Beginningame

Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Marvel Studios, told The Playlist that 31 projects were in development. Obviously, this does not imply that after these 31 projects, the cinematic universe will end, but it does give us some idea of ​​the path that remains to be traced for Marvel in the years to come.

However, among these 31 projects, it is necessary to count those which have already been officially revealed. We can therefore subtract the nine films remaining for Phase 4 of the cinematographic universe (from Eternals To Fantastic Four), the two films of Phase 5 (Captain america 4 and Blade) and the remaining nine series (Ms. Marvel, Moon knight, etc.). In short, beyond what has already been announced to us, 11 projects have not been presented to the general public.





The fan who has followed the MCU since he was a child

After all, the studio wasn’t going to end with Thanos. Now thatAvengers: Endgame Shattered the Avengers as we knew them, he’ll have to produce new titles, find new faces, and rally them around the next universal super-threat. The superhero fiesta will therefore continue on November 3 with The Eternals and November 24 with the series Hawkeye.