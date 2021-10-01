Mbappé’s successor would be identified

Faced with the vagueness about the future of Kylian Mbappé, at the end of the contract next June, Paris Saint-Germain analyzes the transfer market in anticipation of a departure of the French striker.









In the event of the transfer of the 2018 world champion, whose situation is closely scrutinized by Real Madrid who want to free themselves up their services after the failure of the file this summer, the capital club would like to recruit Erling Haaland. According to information published this Friday by The Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain would be in a good position to enlist the Norwegian gunner from Borussia Dortmund.

Linked until June 2024 with the BVB, the 21-year-old goleador has in his contract a release clause of 75 million euros which should not pose any problem to the Parisian staff. According to the Italian newspaper, Erling Haaland would claim an annual salary of around 50 million euros from his future employer. Through the voice of their general manager Hans-Joachim Watzke, the Borussens returned the ball to the former striker of Red Bull Salzburg to decide his future.

Bought in January 2020 by Borussia Dortmund for the sum of 20 million euros, the Leeds native has since scored 68 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions, including 11 goals in 8 games in 2021-2022.







