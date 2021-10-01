Media: Wenger invited, Riolo attacks RMC

In recent weeks, Arsène Wenger has been giving interviews to various media. FIFA’s director of global development, who tries to defend his World Cup idea every two years, will now air on RMC. An invitation that annoys the journalist Daniel Riolo, totally opposed to this project.

The many dissatisfied will have to get used to it, FIFA really intends to see the end of its project. His proposal to organize the World Cup as well as the continental championships every two years is clearly topical. This is confirmed by the media outings of Arsène Wenger in recent weeks. Indeed, the director of world development at FIFA will give a new interview to the French press, and more specifically to RMC Sport this Friday at the end of the afternoon.





“Wenger is just a FIFA commercial! “

The Twitter account of the show “Rothen ignites” proudly announced the arrival of his ” exceptional guest ” who ” will answer questions from Jérôme Rothen, Jean-Louis Tourre and Manu Petit and explain why he wants a World Cup every two years. “Except that within the editorial staff, not everyone is necessarily delighted. Totally opposed to the FIFA project, Daniel Riolo openly criticized the arrival of Arsène Wenger on the radio waves.

” FIFA promo tour continues, quipped the journalist from RMC on the social network. FIFA is going to place all its highly paid ambassadors in the media all over Europe to sell its rotten idea! Wenger is just a FIFA commercial! »As a reminder, Daniel Riolo, columnist of the After Foot in the evening, does not intervene in the program presented by Jérôme Rothen. Nevertheless, his comment may not please internally. Nor to the former Arsenal manager who will not linger on the air after 8 p.m.