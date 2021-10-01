Mélanie Thierry: her beautiful declaration of love to her husband, the singer Raphaël

For nearly twenty years, Mélanie Thierry has shared the life of singer Raphaël. In an interview with Madame Figaro, the actress agreed to talk about their relationship and thus made a magnificent declaration of love to her companion.

They have loved each other for almost twenty years. In 2002, Melanie Thierry fell under the spell of the singer Raphael. Together, the couple had two sons, Roman, born in 2008 and Alyosha, who was born in 2013. Still just as in love with her companion, it is in an interview with Madame Figaro that the actress confided: “I lived with him as long as with my parents! We grew up together, we supported each other, and we are always happy together. We laugh and our daily life is not heavy. What I wanted at all costs to escape when I was a child, I found it in my married life, but also in exercising my profession.“

In 2020, Mélanie Thierry had already mentioned her love story for Paris Match. “We are so linked, that, one without the other, we have the impression of having one less member“, she had assured. Four years earlier, she had revealed in the magazine:”Between us, it’s obvious. I love the father, the musician, the man at the same time (…) With Raphaël, everything calmed down as soon as our children were born. We have ups and downs of course, but every morning when he looks at me I feel like he loves me as much, if not more than before.“In love, she had however thrown a little spade to her companion by revealing:”On a daily basis, he does not make much effort. If he ever manages to put a teaspoon in the dishwasher, I’ll be impressed! We’ve lived in the same apartment for ten years and he still hasn’t figured out how the switches work … But that’s okay.“

Raphael’s statement about his companion

Last March, Raphael had shown the admiration he had for his wife on the set of Day-to-day. Proud of his performance in the series In therapy, he said: “She makes a lot of sexual confidences, she has a role like that which is very focused on the ass, so I hope that it is not autobiographical what she says in this series. But above all I discovered … It’s very astonishing, it is the intelligence that she has of the human soul, it is as if she had lived 1,000 lives and each time it saws my paws when I see it. It’s mysterious, it’s extraordinary, I admire his work very much, very admire.“

