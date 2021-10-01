Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Luis Suarez lets go of his truths about his departure!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

September 30, 2021

While he left FC Barcelona a little over a year ago, Luis Suarez seems to hold a certain grudge against Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ronald Koeman.





This Saturday night, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez will meet FC Barcelona in Liga With l’Atlético de Madrid. It will be the first time the Frenchman face the Catalan club since leaving this summer, while the Uruguayan had already experienced this situation last season. This time, Leo messi will not be there, and these are clearly the Colchoneros which are favorites for this shock with regard to the state of form of the moment. And in this context, Luis Suarez looked back on his stormy start a year ago, when he had clearly been pushed out by the management chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ronald koeman.

Luis Suarez settles accounts with Koeman and Bartomeu