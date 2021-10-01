Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Luis Suarez lets go of his truths about his departure!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
While he left FC Barcelona a little over a year ago, Luis Suarez seems to hold a certain grudge against Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ronald Koeman.
This Saturday night, Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez will meet FC Barcelona in Liga With l’Atlético de Madrid. It will be the first time the Frenchman face the Catalan club since leaving this summer, while the Uruguayan had already experienced this situation last season. This time, Leo messi will not be there, and these are clearly the Colchoneros which are favorites for this shock with regard to the state of form of the moment. And in this context, Luis Suarez looked back on his stormy start a year ago, when he had clearly been pushed out by the management chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ronald koeman.
Luis Suarez settles accounts with Koeman and Bartomeu
During an interview with SPORT, Luis Suarez explained that the responsibilities of his departure are shared between Ronald koeman and Josep Maria Bartomeu. With the quoted taker, the Uruguayan regrets a form of ” contempt “Who treated him” like he was 15 years old “. As for the second city, he regrets ” that he let leak the fact that he was bad for the locker room “, An accusation that does not understand the one we nickname El Pistolero. Proof that the resentment is still there so, even if Luis Suarez ensures that he will not celebrate if he scores a goal this Saturday, out of respect for former club care.