Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Luis Suarez’s huge admission on the departure of Antoine Griezmann!

Posted on October 1, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. by La Rédaction

Back in his cocoon of Atletico de Madrid, Antoine Griezmann is slow to level up for the moment. But his teammate Luis Suarez has confidence in him and took the opportunity to tell a funny anecdote about the arrival of the Frenchman.





Antoine Griezmann joined this summer, for his greatest happiness, theAtletico de Madrid. A return to the fold for the French who no longer smelled of sanctity at all FC Barcelona. Since his return, the 2018 world champion has struggled to blend in with the collective of Colchoneros . He was still reassured by scoring Tuesday night (2-1) in the Champions League against the AC Milan. Asked about the coming of Antoine Griezmann to theAtletico, Luis Suarez revealed that he was certain that the former player of the Real Sociedad was going to join the Spanish capital and took the opportunity to show his confidence in it.

“He is a very loved person in the locker room and as soon as he starts to gain confidence, he has quality to spare”