Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Luis Suarez’s huge admission on the departure of Antoine Griezmann!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Back in his cocoon of Atletico de Madrid, Antoine Griezmann is slow to level up for the moment. But his teammate Luis Suarez has confidence in him and took the opportunity to tell a funny anecdote about the arrival of the Frenchman.
Antoine Griezmann joined this summer, for his greatest happiness, theAtletico de Madrid. A return to the fold for the French who no longer smelled of sanctity at all FC Barcelona. Since his return, the 2018 world champion has struggled to blend in with the collective of Colchoneros. He was still reassured by scoring Tuesday night (2-1) in the Champions League against the AC Milan. Asked about the coming of Antoine Griezmann to theAtletico, Luis Suarez revealed that he was certain that the former player of the Real Sociedad was going to join the Spanish capital and took the opportunity to show his confidence in it.
“He is a very loved person in the locker room and as soon as he starts to gain confidence, he has quality to spare”
“I was not surprised. I am going to tell you. 3 or 4 days before the signing, I was with Rodrigo de Paul and Angelito Correa. With a striker’s intuition, I told them, “I think Griezmann is coming, remember.” When the signing was made Rodrigo, from Argentina, scolded me, saying that I knew something, but I didn’t! I swear on my kids I had no idea. It was just a hunch. Antoine is thrilled. At first he had a lot of ups and downs, “but the goal against Milan set him free. He’s a beloved person in the locker room and as soon as he starts to gain confidence he has quality to spare.” told the Uruguayan striker to Sport.