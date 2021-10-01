Mercato: PSG would target Erling Haaland to compensate for a departure of Kylian Mbappé

The soap opera is not yet over. Let’s say it’s probably (and just) on stand-by. After a tumultuous summer, Kylian Mbappé is currently focused on the field and the upcoming deadlines with PSG, which he wanted to leave this summer. Yet, behind the scenes, the battle over his future continues to rage. Will the world champion end up extending with Paris? Or will he go to Real Madrid?

A salary of 50 million euros?

Probably aware that the balance is currently tilting towards Madrid, PSG have already found their successor: Erling Haaland. According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, the Borussia Dortmund striker is indeed the Parisian priority in the event of Mbappé’s departure. In view of the good relations between Leonardo and Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, this transfer is considered possible by the Italian daily, which speaks of a request for 50 million euros for the player’s salary. “And not to mention the commissions“, is it specified.





In addition, the transalpine media recalls that the Norwegian striker could pack his bags for “an amount of 75 million euros“, or the amount of his release clause.”PSG orders in the Haaland file“, indicates The Gazzetta dello Sport, believing that it is (again) a showdown with Real Madrid. But everything will depend on Kylian Mbappé. Necessarily…

