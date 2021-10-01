Mercato: the insane salary demanded by Haaland!

If the leaders of PSG remain hopeful of being able to find an agreement with Kylian Mbappé for a contract extension, the trend is clearly not in this direction. Indeed, the French world champion striker seems more determined than ever to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

A situation which therefore forces Paris SG to anticipate a probable departure of Kylian Mbappé. And obviously the Parisian leaders already have a priority in mind, namely Erling Braut Haaland.





Under contract until 2024 with Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian striker who scored 68 goals and delivered 19 assists in all competitions with the BvB, will have a release clause of 75 million euros during the next summer transfer window.

A price within the reach of PSG, but the gluttony of Haaland, or rather of his agent Mino Raiola, risks seriously complicating Leonardo’s task.

According to information from the Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Haaland clan would claim no less than 50 million euros per season. An insane salary that would make the Norwegian the highest paid player in the world. This information should therefore be taken with a grain of salt, because at the present time no club is able to align itself with such fees.