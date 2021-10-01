Merck seeks US authorization for oral drug

The American laboratory Merck will seek authorization from the American Medicines Agency (FDA) for oral treatment against Covid-19 which “significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death”, announced the business this Friday.

If approved, this antiviral pill called molnupiravir would be the first drug of its kind to be marketed to treat Covid-19, which would be a step forward in the fight against the pandemic.

The risk of hospitalization halved

Merck, also known as MSD outside the United States, claims that this drug, developed with the biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, can halve the risk of hospitalization and death according to the results of a clinical trial. In the clinical trial involving 775 people, the rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received a placebo.

No deaths were observed in people treated with molnupiravir, compared to 8 in the second group. Antivirals work by preventing the virus from replicating itself. Their application can be twofold: both to allow people already suffering from the disease not to suffer from serious symptoms, but also to those who have been in close contact not to develop it.





Keep infected people at home

This type of treatment with tablets, easy to administer, is eagerly awaited and seen as an effective way to fight the pandemic. But in general, antiviral drugs have so far not been very convincing against Covid.

With the virus continuing to circulate and the majority of the solutions available requiring a visit to a health facility, “antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people infected with Covid-19 out of the hospital are absolutely necessary. Wendy Holman, an executive at Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said in the statement.

A drug tested by Pfizer

Other laboratories are working on antivirals in tablet form, such as the biotech Atea Pharmaceuticals and the Roche laboratory, which are studying the effectiveness of a comparable treatment, called AT-527.

The Pfizer laboratory announced Monday that it has started a large-scale clinical trial for its own anti-Covid pill, to test its ability to preventively reduce the risk of infection in those around a person who has contracted the disease. It will be given in combination with a “low dose” of the medicine ritonavir, used against the AIDS virus.