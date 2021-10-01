Messi, the huge legacy left to all children

The images of Lionel Messi lying behind the Parisian wall on a free kick in favor of Manchester City have not gone unnoticed in Argentina.

The first steps of Lionel messi to PSG are obviously scrutinized. This is particularly true in Argentina where Lionel Scaloni, his coach, was left to sweep the news of his star player, his replacement against theOlympique Lyonnais to his goal event registered, Tuesday, against Manchester city in the Champions League, his first achievement in the Parisian jersey.

Read also:Messi, the lack of respect for PSG denounced

The Argentine technician also had to react to the free kick scene. In the last minutes of the meeting against the Citizens, the six-fold Golden Ball was indeed designated by Marquinhos to lie behind the Parisian wall in order to prevent a low-level shot from passing by failing to align the Red and Blue. The images did not fail to amaze. ” By the time Mauricio Pochettino asked him to do in training, someone should have stepped in and said: ‘no, no, no, no, that doesn’t happen to Leo Messi’. You can notRio Ferdinand was thus indignant. It’s disrespectful, I wouldn’t have done that. If I was on this team, I would say ‘no I’m going to lie down for you’. I couldn’t let him lie down like this. I can’t see this. He does not soil his jersey. That’s not what Messi does.“





For his part, Lionel Scaloni sees it on the contrary as an opportunity to say all the good he thinks about his n ° 10. “It implies that he wants to win. He’ll do whatever it takes, even if he has to dive or even go to the post, he commented on the microphone of Tyc Sports. He’s a born winner and he’s going to do whatever it takes for the team to win. The reality is that seeing him like that only magnifies who he is. In addition to being the best of all, he will pass on a legacy to all of these children. The most important thing is that he wants to keep winning. ”

Read also:PSG, the culprit is MarquinhosMessi, Pochettino has crackedMessi, Mbappé and Neymar set the networks on fire