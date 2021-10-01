Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Castlevania: new games would be well planned by Konami!

The vacuum that Konami left after its restructuring has hurt more than one player: flagship video game franchises are now missing, and have been for years. Nevertheless, it would appear according to VGC that some of them are coming back in good standing.

It has been years now that Konami has changed drastically to move closer to other businesses such as pachinkos or mobile games, to the detriment of “traditional” video games and, above all, to the chagrin of players who mourn the death of some. franchises. Let them be reassured, if we are to believe VGC, several of them should resurrect soon: relying on several anonymous sources, the site has just published a new article indicating the return of Metal Gear Solid, silent Hill or Castlevania. Just that !

New Castlevania, MGS3 remake and more Silent Hill on the program

Let’s start with this last IP: particularly cult, his latest opus is Lords of Shadow 2, released in 2014. Since then, nothing but Konami reportedly intends to release a brand new game (this would be the first to come out of the three in question today): it would be a “reimagining” of the series, currently in internal development at the company, in Japan, with the support of external studios. We imagine that it would therefore be a reboot, as it has been fashionable for years now.





The second project concerns Metal Gear Solid: yes, a remake would be well planned … but not by Bluepoint Games, as the hallway noises want. According to VGC, this redesign would be designed by an external studio based in China whose name has not been disclosed. In addition, its gestation would still be in its early stages and, above all, several different sources would have confirmed that it would be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and not the very first game as we could hear. In addition, Konami would intend to release remasters of other episodes on modern consoles, in order to rekindle the excitement … and make MGS known to as many people as possible before the release of the remake.

Finally, the return of Silent Hill would indeed be a reality with the development of several games by subcontracting firms, including one that would be concocted by a “eminent Japanese studio” since the start of 2021.

Konami decided to come back for good?

We also learn from VGC that the failures of Metal Gear Survive and Rogue Corps Contract, made by internal teams, would have terribly cooled the company to develop its own games, preferring to look more outward. The company would therefore have waited to completely restructure – massive layoffs in support – to better focus on the return of its large franchises.

This VGC article echoes one from the site spawned earlier in the year, claiming a lot of similar information. Konami reportedly unveils plans in 2022, so let’s cross our fingers so that all this is not pipelined and take the tweezers, always de rigueur before any formalization.