Michael Tylo, actor of “The Young and the Restless”, is dead

He has played in many soap opera in the United States. Actor Michael Tylo, seen in “The Young and the Restless”, has died at the age of 72 from illness.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Michael passed away on September 28, 2021 from an illness. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, ”his relatives announced on its official website.

It is with tremendous sadness that the College of Fine Arts and Dean Nancy Uscher share the passing of beloved film professor, Michael Tylo. Read More: https://t.co/lnGCQwb6WA Image: Michael Tylo in Murder, She Wrote (1984) pic.twitter.com/N5BtfZ7GmQ – UNLV Fine Arts (@UNLVFineArts) September 29, 2021

Nancy Uscher, dean of the Department of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Michael Tylo had been a teacher for several years, paid tribute to “an exemplary friend, colleague, professor and artist” . “He had such a rich career, but was very humble about what he had accomplished. He loved his family deeply and lived a happy life, but he left us far too soon, ”she said.





Born in Detroit, the one who had married three times and was the father of four children – his son accidentally drowned in the family pool in 2007 – had appeared in “Hate and Passion”, then in other series like “Love, glory and beauty”, “Central hospital”, “The force of destiny” or even “Arabesque”.

Our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who graced #YR with his talents as Blade and Rick. https://t.co/sttd5qwodD pic.twitter.com/cEGTEqW2Ae – Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 30, 2021

He will also remain for his fans the unforgettable interpreter of the Bladeson twins in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless”, whose production hailed his memory one last time on social networks.