Michael Tylo: The Young and the Restless actor died at the age of 72

Bad news for fans of The Young and the Restless. Iconic actor Michael Tylo has passed away at the age of 72. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

This is bad news for American soap opera fans.. The actor Michael Tylo has died at the age of 72, as confirmed by the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where he taught theater and film: “Michael Tylo was a beautiful, caring human being – he was so special. He was a friend, colleague, teacher and exemplary artist “, said the dean of the college of fine arts, recalling her immense career on television: “He had such a distinguished and rich career, but he was humble about his career. He loved his family dearly and led a joyful life, but he left us far too soon. He will be sadly missed, but we feel a deep gratitude for all that Michael has brought to the College of Fine Arts, the University of Las Vegas and to the world. ”

Indeed, Michael Tylo has starred in many American soap operas, such as Love, glory & beauty, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless. He will also play in many series, such as Hate and Passion or The Force of Destiny. On social networks, the production ofLove, glory & beauty wished pay tribute to this immense actor : “Our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Michael Tylo who so skillfully portrayed the characters of Blade and Rick.”

A drama engraved in his memory

In terms of privacy, Michael Tylo leaves behind his last wife, named Rachelle, but also three beautiful children: Izabella, Katia Ariel and Christopher, fruits of her previous relationship with the actress Hunter Tylo, famous for her role in Love glory & beauty. But a drama marked the actor for life : in 2007, their son Hunter Michael Jr Tylo was found dead at the age of 19. He had accidentally drowned in a swimming pool after suffering from an epileptic seizure. An accident that will remain in Michael Tylo’s memory forever.

