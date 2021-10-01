Mikheïl Saakashvili, former president of Georgia, arrested on his return to the country

Mikheil Saakashvili in Kiev, April 24, 2020. SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP

For several days, he had staged his return. Mikheil Saakashvili, ex-Georgian president in exile, was arrested, Friday 1er October. Mr. Saakashvili had announced earlier in the day that he had returned to Georgia, despite the threat that weighed on him if he returned to this Caucasian country which has been facing a political crisis for months. “The third president of Georgia, Mikheïl Saakashvili, was arrested and sent to prison”, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press conference.

“I risked my life and my freedom to return”Saakashvili said in a two and twenty minute video posted on Facebook in which he said he was in the Georgian coastal city of Batumi. “I call on everyone to go and vote for the United National Movement”, the main opposition party of which he is the founder, he added, while municipal elections are held on Saturday, considered a test for the party in power. In this recording, he was filming himself, smiling, black hood on his head, against the background of a night city.

The Interior Ministry initially assured that Mr. Saakashvili had not returned to Georgia. “We have been in active communication with the Ukrainian side and I can categorically say that Mikheil Saakashvili has not crossed the Ukrainian border”, had thus hammered in front of the media a vice-minister of the interior, Alexandre Darakhvelidzé. The leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Party, Irakli Kobakhidze, also claimed that “Saakashvili n ‘[était] not in Georgia ”, denouncing a deception.





Municipal elections

President from 2004 to 2013, Mikheïl Saakachvili had already announced his return to the country for this weekend, during the local elections on Saturday.

The former president, in exile since 2013, published on Monday a photograph of a plane ticket to Tbilisi for Saturday evening. The next day, the Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, assured that if the former head of state “Set foot on Georgian soil, he would be immediately arrested and imprisoned”.

Mikheil Saakashvili, 53, who heads a government body responsible for reforms in Ukraine, is accused by the Georgian courts of abuse of power, a matter he considers political.

Serious political crisis

Georgia has been in a political crisis since last year, when opposition parties denounced massive fraud in parliamentary elections narrowly won by the ruling Georgian Dream party. In May, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, negotiated an agreement to end the crisis, but in July the Georgian Dream withdrew unilaterally, drawing criticism from the European Union and the United States.

In his video message on Monday, Saakashvili insisted the deal had to be honored, calling Saturday’s local elections a “Referendum” against Bidzina Ivanichvili, founder of the Georgian Dream – a political formation favorable to a liberal economy and to a rapprochement with the West – and the richest man in the country. Mr. Ivanishvili claims to have withdrawn from political life when his detractors accuse him of being the real master of government.

A polarizing character, Mikheïl Saakachvili is for his supporters the hero of the “rose revolution” in 2003, which ousted the post-communist elites. But he is also the man of defeat in the 2008 war against Russia, and his critics denounce his authoritarian inclination.