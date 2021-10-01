Monaco starts strong against Panathinaikos Athens!

It was a first night for AS Monaco. First match in EuroLeague. And a first victory too. The Roca Team made their debut with a 75-63 success against Panathinaikos Athens. Zvedzan Mitrovic’s team foiled the opposing attack (59 cumulative evaluation), limited to 38% success on shots.

17 points in 14 minutes for Andjusic

In front of 10 points at the break (38-28), the premises led with a masterful hand by Leo Westermann (11 2/3 points on shots, 2 rebounds and 4 assists for 11 evaluation in 22 minutes) and Paris Lee (10 points to 2/4 to 3-points and 5 assists for 15 evaluation in 18 minutes) increased their lead to +20 in the last quarter, before slackening in the final. The 3-dot address (9/21), marked by the perfect 4/4 of Danilo Andjusic (17 points in 14 minutes), is one of the other reasons for this authoritarian success. Behind the arch, Mike James was not always inspired (1/6). Otherwise, he showed himself involved (11 points at 4/12, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 fouls provoked for 15 evaluation in 30 minutes) and in canes, going up to the dunk.





“There was a lot of excitement before the game, Zvezdan Mitrovic recalled after the game. It was Panathinaikos, a legendary team. My players responded in the best possible way. My staff had done a lot of work up front for analyze the Pana game. Defensively, the work has been really good. The key word is that we never panicked. We have to continue like this, the season is going to be very long. “

Monaco continues with a trip to Roanne this Saturday, for the first day of the Betclic ELITE. Rudy Demahis-Ballou, Rob Gray and Armel Traoré, the three players in the stands this Thursday, may be there.

