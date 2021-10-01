Monster Hunter Rise on PC: When and with which machine?

A new trailer to prepare for the launch of Monster Hunter Rise on Steam has just been unveiled. It allows us to find out the official release date of the game.

Monster Hunter Rise releases January 12, 2022 on Steam, but you can test the demo on Steam from October 13. The latter should offer you to test five quests, with fourteen types of weapons.

Contrary to the fears that some players had voiced during the first announcements, it should not be a simple protage on PC of a Switch game. Indeed, Capcom has worked on improving and optimizing the game for the best machines: 4K resolution with some finer textures, taking charge of HDR, display option ultra-wide, improved framerate without limitation … Obviously, the controls have also been revised to best adapt to keyboard-mouse. Finally, remember that this version will include all DLC already released, and the Sunbreak DLC which will be released on PC at the same time as it will be released on Switch, next summer.

Finally, the PC configurations to play Monster Hunter Rise are released. As you might expect, the game originally released on Switch is not very resource intensive, even in this improved version.





Minimum configuration, in 1080p / 30 fps in “low” quality

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon RX 550

Memory: 8 GB

DirectX 12

Recommended configuration, in 1080p / 30 fps in “average” quality

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

Memory: 8 GB

DirectX 12

Capcom has only unveiled these two configurations to play in 1080p and in low and medium qualities. The game allowing to be pushed in 4K, with an unlimited framerate, we imagine that with a better machine we should be able to enjoy the graphics even better Game.

Monster Hunter Rise will be available January 12 on Steam, in a Classic Edition and a Deluxe Edition with an additional Gear Kit. A demo will be playable from October 13th.