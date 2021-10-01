Montceau-Blanzy: The fiftieth anniversary of the Michelin factory «Montceau News

Michelin Blanzy celebrates its 50th anniversary, one year after the anniversary date, due to a health crisis.



Indeed, in 1970, the Blanzynois site opened its doors with 325 people and brought a breath of fresh air to the mining area due to the decline in mining and steelmaking activity.

For the occasion, partners, elected officials (including Senator Fabien Genet, Jean-Claude Lagrange, regional councilor and mayor of Sanvignes, Norbert Chapon, elected representative of Saint-Vallier, Jean-Paul Luard, mayor of Bizots, etc.), employees, former agents and three former directors of the site: Christian François, Maurice Jacquemond and Marcel Anizet (from 1979 to 1986), i.e. 150 guests took part in the official ceremony this Thursday morning, while awaiting the events organized this weekend for employees and their family.

After the word of welcome from the site director Sascha Kettler, the speeches followed one another.

Jean-Claude Guérin (Executive Vice President, Manufacturing) reiterates the importance of looking back to realize the progress made. It is about seizing the opportunities to go on the path of progress.

“It is immobility that is dangerous! “

It is operational excellence that is targeted. Every day do better.

“This powerful state of mind, this performance lever, cannot be copied by the competitors! Invent the factory of the future by converting difficulties into a means of differentiating yourself and making the impossible possible! “

Then, Gabriel Samuel (Vice President Specialty Tire Manufacturing Operations) emphasizes accountability by empowering teams who prioritize “to become the best choice for our customers.” The site generated 1,000 ideas for progress in co-construction in the progress plan, in the areas of flexibility, ergonomics and competitiveness.

Blanzy, school site, major reference, wants to become a reliable site, reference for France. “

For Sascha Kettler, the history of this factory is the history of the men and women who shaped this factory.

“50 years, half a century, Michelin, a key part of the region. It is our responsibility to prepare for the future and an honor to be at the service of this mission ”.

Marie-Claude Jarrot, Mayor of Montceau-les-Mines, remembers that 50 years ago, it was her father who was in her place. “With the decline of mines, we had to think in terms of attractiveness”.

She emphasizes that in the basin, we have a taste for work: “we are Michelin. We are proud to work here ”.

“The elected representatives of the territory are convinced of the industrial future. Make Montceau-Blanzy a territory of excellence and expertise ”.

Hervé Mazurek, mayor of Blanzy, welcomes this 50th anniversary. Michelin, CCM’s industrial flagship, is like a song, a novel, each time you come, you discover new things. “

Michelin has given the city a gift by establishing itself in the region.

It is up to the sub-prefect, Marc Makhlouf, to close the speeches.

“Michelin, a name that resonates around the world, heir to history and which has supported the mobility of the French. A major player, with 1,100 employees, which contributes to the attractiveness and influence of the region, a company which carries the national colors high ”.

Then, the participants, equipped with safety shoes, charlotte, cap, audio helmet, glasses and mask, left in groups for a visit of the factory, of the various workshops with the explanations of the guides providing additional information to each key point while recalling the strengths of the company, the development projects and the immediate consequences on employment: a recruitment campaign of 50 employees to respond to the increase in activity in the Civil Engineering division.

To conclude, Saturday and Sunday, the Blanzynois site will open its doors to employees, families and retirees.

The director announces that 2,400 people are expected for these guided tours by the teams of volunteers.

Various activities are also planned on the site.

JL Pradines