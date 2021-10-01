Montebourg to allocate vacant housing free of charge against renovation

The ex-PS presidential candidate Arnaud Montebourg, who advocates a “return to the land”, proposes that the state buy back the “million” of vacant housing in the countryside to reallocate them free of charge to households wishing to access property.

“It is a policy of regional planning”, argued on RTL the former Minister of Productive Recovery, taking the example of initiatives carried out in southern Italy “with phenomenal success”.





Starting from the observation that millions of French people “want to change their life but cannot do it because they have too low wages”, while “there are a million vacant properties in the territories”, he proposes that the State “buys them, with an agency, with local communities, and allocates them free of charge to anyone who is not already an owner, which allows home ownership”.

“In return, they live in this property and above all renovate it at their own expense, which will create more activity for the artisans, more population in villages and small towns, new businesses, because all these people want to change. professional life “, and” schools which will perhaps fill up again “, underlined the former socialist.

However, he did not quantify the cost of such a program.

According to INSEE, France outside Mayotte had 3.1 million vacant housing units in 2020, an increase “markedly since 2006”, even if “this increase has eased over the last few years”.