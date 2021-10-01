MotoGP Austin: Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha / 15) very happy with the work done in FP1

In view of the classification of the first free practice session of the Grand Prix of the Americas on the circuit of Austin, one would have expected that the Yamaha riders would look gray, in particular for the leader of the championship Fabio Quartararo who finished this FP1 dry in a very modest 15th position, ahead of Franco Morbidelli 17th, Valentino Rossi 20th and Andrea Dovizioso 21st…

It is not so ! On the contrary, El Diablo is even very satisfied with the work done. The French pilot explains why.

Fabio Quartararo : “This morning was pretty good. We made a big change in the settings compared to the last time we rode in the wet, and I really liked it. Then we tried the medium rear tire and my feeling was much better, we took a big step forward. I think we still have room for improvement. We will use the next sessions to be in the top 10, but above all I’m very happy with the change we made. “

As for his teammate, still in semi-convalescence after his knee surgery, the comments are also positive, but for a completely different reason …

Franco Morbidelli: “The tests were correct. We try to understand and find a good base, even in the wet. We do a few laps and test the settings, to better understand what we expect from the bike. That’s what we did and on top of that, I needed to know how my leg was working, and that’s good because I don’t feel any pain anymore. I’m just lacking a little strength so that’s good. At least this morning in the wet I didn’t feel any pain and that’s good. Now we continue to work and we will see what happens. “

