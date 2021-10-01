MotoGP Austin J1: alert on the right arm of Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin knows moments of glory in this first season of MotoGP where he has already materialized. But he also experiences moments of pain. His body, since his heavy fall from Portimao which led him to undergo surgery for several fractures, is struggling. Until recently, it was the left leg that cried for mercy and if it seems to be recovering more or less, it is to make way for a right arm which is making the Pramac Ducati rider suffer the martyr. Will he be able to face this Grand Prix of the Americas on the merciless track of Austin?

To this question, Jorge martin responded : ” we’ll see how it goes, I worked on my arm because I have some problems. We don’t yet know what’s going on. I also went to the doctors to try to figure out what to do to improve the situation. We do not know yet. I hope it will be okay and I will try to save some energy this weekend to be in shape for the race. “

He specifies : ” the brachialis, the muscle in the upper arm, is located near the biceps, and I don’t know why, but I have a lot of pain when I change direction. When I have a break, like the two weeks between races now, it’s usually a lot better. In Misano, it was really difficult after the race and the two days of testing “.

The following physical glitches are probably the consequences of his crash in Portimão on April 17, during which the Pramac Ducati rider suffered a total of eight fractures. Right hand, right ankle and left tibial head surgeries followed.

” We are not sure, but I think so because I have never had this problem in the past. It started after the injury », Underlined the pilot of 23 years. ” It only gives me problems on the track, but of course it hurts for two days after a race. So I can’t follow my normal plan and need to relax a bit. After that, however, it’s fine in everyday life. We just have to find out why this is happening and we need to improve the situation. “





” I still had a bit of leg pain in Misano, but things are much better now. I don’t think that will give me any problems. I did a lot of laps in the tests and everything went well. So it should be fine here too », Ends the teammate of Johann zarco coming out of compartment syndrome surgery.

