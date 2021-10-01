Mourning Geneva roads – Fatal swerve of a motorcyclist and head-on collision between two cyclists

– Fatal swerve of a biker and head-on collision between two cyclists Black Thursday, two serious traffic accidents with tragic consequences. The police appeal for witnesses. Thierry mertenat

Another fatal accident involving a motorized two-wheeler. It occurred Thursday evening on the roads of Geneva and the driver of the motorcycle died on the spot. In its press release, sent to the press this Friday morning, the police specified the circumstances of this tragic accident.





It is 7:50 p.m., Thursday September 30, a motorcyclist is driving on avenue de Thônex in the direction of chemin de Sous-Ville. At number 107, he swerved, for a reason that the investigation will have to determine. In his fall, he swerves on the traffic lane and collides with a car that is traveling normally in the direction of the Sierne bridge.

Following the shock, the driver of the motorcycle, aged 30, unfortunately died on the spot. “The investigation is being carried out by the Road and Accident Brigade (BRA), under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office”, specifies the spokesman of the police, Alexandre Brahier, indicating moreover that it is the tenth victim on Geneva roads in 2021, after the motorcyclist who died last weekend on the road to Vernier.

Collision between two cyclists

In addition, and practically at the same time, still Thursday evening, shortly before 7:45 p.m., two cyclists who were circulating on the Cologny quay, on the lake side, at the level of the Geneva-Plage cash registers, collided. They were driving in the opposite direction on the bike path and collided head-on.

Following the shock, violent, the two cyclists, born in 1977 and 1978, were seriously injured. They were taken urgently to the hospital, one by means of an ambulance, “the other in the Rega helicopter, which landed on the quay, completely cordoned off”, specifies Alexandre Brahier.

“The vital prognosis of the helicopter to the HUG is engaged,” adds the spokesperson. Regarding this second accident, the police ask any witnesses to contact the Rive police station, by dialing 022 427 62 60.

