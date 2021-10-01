My Million online draw

The Euromillions FDJ jackpot has been increasing for a week and will show 163 million euros this Friday, October 1, 2021. Two evenings have passed without any of the grids that have been played managing to find all the winning numbers. This weekend, try your luck for the second biggest jackpot of the year 2021 and play a grid before 8:15 p.m., either online or in point of sale.

Update of 01/10/2021 at 8:50 p.m.: the My Million draw won in the Paris region

A winning code is now online, the My Million draw this Friday evening was drawn in Ile-de-France for a gain of 1 million euros. In a few minutes, the winning numbers of the Euromillions will be posted to try to win the super jackpot of 163 million euros.

Are we still going to witness a crazy rise in the jackpot for the European lottery at the start of autumn? In February, a Swiss player won the sum of 210 million euros, an absolute record won in Europe in a lottery. From now on, the maximum ceiling of the Euromillions is at 220 million euros, a jackpot that could be reached within two weeks only in the absence of a big winner at rank n ° 1.

The last draw took place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, involving 143 million euros around 31 million different grids played across Europe. In all, 2.6 million grids were won on the continent, including 656,000 winning grids in France alone. The biggest winners took home 225,472 €, there were four of them for this draw.

Today, the Euromillions draw should attract more than 40 million players, you can participate until 8:15 p.m. this Friday, October 1, 2021 for a minimum price of € 2.50, we wish you good luck in advance.

Play a € 2.50 grid for this exceptional Euromillions draw this Friday, October 1, 2021

The European lottery is once again soaring to the highest ever! With 163 million euros this Friday, October 1, you will have a good reason to tick one or more tickets at Euromillions today. However, here are a few rules to follow if you don’t want to miss this event draw.

Time : don’t be late, you can play a Euromillions grid online or at a point of sale until 8:15 p.m. maximum. Pass this hour, you will unfortunately no longer be able to tick your grids for this event draw. (cf. until what time can we play Euromillions?).

don’t be late, you can play a Euromillions grid online or at a point of sale until 8:15 p.m. maximum. Pass this hour, you will unfortunately no longer be able to tick your grids for this event draw. (cf. until what time can we play Euromillions?). The price : it will cost you € 2.50 to complete a simple grid at Euromillions My Million. On the other hand, if you want to add options like the Star Plus or try your luck with Multiple grids or Multi-Chance grids in a group.

Result of the My Million draw: the raffle will make a millionaire this Friday, September 28, 2021

The draw for the My Million raffle will be carried out at the premises of the FDJ from 8:20 p.m., in advance of the draw for the Euromillion. Under the supervision of a judicial officer, a winning code will be revealed and a gain of 1 million euros will be distributed to the person who will carry this My Million code on his receipt.

This Friday October 1, 2021, it will be the 79th winning code drawn this year. A French player will inevitably be a winner, will it be you?

Result of the Euromillions FDJ draw: the winning numbers of the day are online at 9:15 p.m.

The Euromillion draw will follow the My Million raffle draw with its winning numbers and jackpot of 163 million euros. You will be extremely likely to want to win the jackpot today and the servers of our Tirage-Wagnant.com site may have to slow down a bit.

Anyway, we will be present from 9.15 p.m. to make the Euromillion result available in full, followed by the publication of the intermediate earnings table from 10 p.m., and therefore followed by the announcement of the next jackpot. Good luck to you !

FAQ: Frequently asked questions about the Euromillion My Million

What will be the amount of the Euromillions jackpot in play this Friday evening?

After two draws without a winner since the Euromillions mega jackpot on September 24, the amount of the jackpot will increase to an almost record level of 163 million euros on Friday, October 1.

Until what time can we play a grid at Euromillions?

It is possible to play a grid at Euromillion until 8:15 p.m. online at FDJ.fr, but also at a point of sale. You should know that a grid for the European lottery will cost you at least € 2.50.

What time will the winning numbers of the result be published today?

The winning numbers for this draw on Friday October 1 will be published from 9:15 p.m. Access to the result will be completely free, you will be able to follow the earnings report from 10 p.m.