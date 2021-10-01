“My wife was angry”: Benjamin Castaldi fails a Miss France lying in his hotel room!

Two columnists from Do not touch My TV have they fooled off? This is what Cyril Hanouna announces Thursday, September 30, 2021, on the set of C8. During their group trip to Lapland at the end of 2018, Benjamin Castaldi was forced to kick a Miss France from his room at the hotel … In front of the viewers, he tells the improbable scene.

According to the show’s star host, Benjamin Castaldi is “suspected of having had an affair with Delphine Wespiser“. The columnist defends himself, explaining that it is Cyril Hanouna who decided to make duets per room. He fell in with the pretty beauty queen. “Me, I knew that behind this staging, this masquerade, it was only for television, for fun, for play“Says the lover of Aurore Aleman. And while he goes to bed, Delphine Wespiser knocks on her door. She is kindly rebuffed by the chronicler.”No you can’t sleep with me because it was fake. I am sorry“, he throws him.





But faced with the instance of the beautiful Miss France 2012, he agrees to let her sit on the sofa. She stays there, “waiting for the sequence“to turn. Finally, Benjamin Castaldi asks his colleague to leave the room.”There will be no sequence since everyone is asleep. So I kindly told him that it was useless to sleep in my room and that we must go elsewhere. There was absolutely nothing“, he continues. And to specify:”This story leaked and it made my wife a little angry. I had to explain to him what had happened. My wife believed me.“

After Benjamin Castaldi’s story, it’s Delphine Wespiser’s turn to explain herself by phone. It confirms the history of chamber rotation for the funny sequences. “I knocked on the first room I found, it was Benjamin. (…) Me I don’t mind sleeping in other people’s room, I don’t see the harm“, she says. The end of the story is not the same! According to Roger’s lover, Benjamin Castaldi fell asleep and even snored. But the conclusion is the same: he nothing happened!