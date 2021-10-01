Najla Bouden, an accommodating stranger to form the government – Liberation

Kaïs Saïed surprised again. For sixty-six days and the dismissal of the government, observers phosphorated on the profile of the next Tunisian head of government: a technocratic economist to reassure international donors or someone close to the President to make him a simple collaborator? The law professor finally chose a professor specializing in the petroleum sector, Najla Bouden.





The first woman appointed to this post, but above all a complete stranger in the political world. So much so that the deputies contacted had “Nothing to say for the moment”, while waiting to learn more. The main parties had not expressed themselves on this nomination this Wednesday at the beginning of the afternoon. It is on the side of the Tunisian Petroleum Activities Company (Etap) that we must strike to find people who knew it. The 63-year-old scientist notably ensured the coordination between engineers from the national oil company and students from the National School of Engineers of Tunis (Enit) where she taught. “She was a very competent engineer, but above all she knew very well how to make the link between engineers and young people. I also remember that she was very popular with her students. I suppose that this good communication will be essential to effectively train the next government ”, remembers the former director of strategy and development at Etap, Jalel Smaoui.

“A whole different caliber”

The …