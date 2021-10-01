Netflix is ​​now increasing the price of its current subscribers

From 1 to 2 € to pay more per month for Netflix subscribers. Freebox Delta and One customers still benefit from the Essential offer at no additional cost.





Announced in August, Netflix’s price increase in France has so far only affected new subscribers to one of its three packages. As expected, starting October 1, current customers are also checking out. The so-called Essential offer (one screen at a time and no high-definition) thus goes from 7.99 to 8.99 euros per month. The Standard formula (two simultaneous screens and high-definition) sees its price rise from 1.50 euros to 13.49 euros per month. Finally, the Premium subscription, which gives the right to four simultaneous screens and ultra-high definition programs, will now cost them 17.99 euros per month, against 15.99 euros previously.

For Freebox Delta and One subscribers, the Essential offer remains included at no additional cost, but in the case of a subscription to a higher offer (Standard or Premium), the price increase is effective now. Faced with this increase, some may be tempted to modify their offer to avoid an increase in their bill.