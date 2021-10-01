Netherlands: gang that made video tutorials to rob distributors dismantled

They were making video tutorials showing how to blow up ATMs, which claimed the life of one of them. Dutch and German police have dismantled a gang of robbers, Europol and Eurojust said Thursday, after months of surveillance.

A 29-year-old man was killed and an accomplice seriously injured when a trial went wrong in Utrecht, the Netherlands, the European judicial cooperation unit Eurojust and the European police agency Europol said in a joint statement.

Nine people were arrested, including three on Tuesday, after 18 months of surveillance targeting the gang linked to at least 15 attacks on distributors in Germany, for loot of 2.15 million euros, the statement said.

“The criminals were making video tutorials delivered in person to other criminals,” a spokesperson for Europol told AFP. “The main suspect, a 29-year-old man, blew himself up while filming a video tutorial” in September 2020 and “his accomplice, a 24-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken into custody She added.



A robber training center

The hunt began after police in Osnabrück in Germany identified “suspicious orders” of ATMs from a German company, Europol and Eurojust said.

The investigation led the police to Utrecht where the 29 and 24-year-old suspects are suspected of having run a sort of training center.

“The duo were ordering different models of ATMs and recording tutorials on how to blow them up most efficiently,” EU agencies said. The gang used “home-made explosive devices, posing a serious risk to residents and passers-by,” they added.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday by Dutch police with the help of Europol during searches in the vicinity of Utrecht, Amsterdam and The Hague. They will be extradited to Germany.