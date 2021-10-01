New EPRs even before the end of the Flamanville site?



NEW EPRs BEFORE EVEN THE END OF THE FLAMANVILLE SITE?

PARIS (Reuters) – France could take the decision to launch the construction of new EPR-type nuclear reactors before the completion of the Flamanville plant (Manche), Minister responsible for Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on Friday .

The French executive, which plans to assemble six new third-generation reactors, has so far set itself the next five-year term, at the latest in 2023.





“When the Flamanville EPR is delivered, we have to make this decision,” Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on RMC and BFM TV.

Before adding: “Perhaps we will take it a little early, when we are sure that the Flamanville EPR is on the right track.”

The Flamanville EPR site, launched in 2007, experienced many problems which considerably delayed the schedule for its commissioning, initially scheduled for 2012.

In an interview with La Presse de la Manche published Wednesday, Jean-Bernard Lévy, CEO of EDF, declared that “things are on the right track” at the Flamanville site and that the group is preparing “for fuel loading before the end of the year 2022 “.

The environmental organization Greenpeace declared in a statement Friday that opening new sites before the commissioning of the Flamanville EPR “would amount to imposing a decision in total denial of democracy”.

(Sophie Louet, edited by Bertrand Boucey)