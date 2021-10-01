New World, queue, server difficulties … The anger of the players still keen, but finally solutions

New World has been a success to match its chaotic launch. While many gamers find themselves unable to begin their journey to Aetrenum, Amazon Game Studios appears to be on the right track to put things right. We detail the measures taken by the developer.

New Word developers take action to stem the wait

With more than a million players connected simultaneously on the day of its release, New World was the biggest hit of 2021 on Steam but also fell victim to its unexpected popularity. Many players found themselves in long lines before they could try out the very first MMO developed by Amazon Game Studios.

Many of these players shared their discontent and anger faced with the malfunctions of the highly anticipated game, blaming the developers’ lack of anticipation to allow the servers to withstand the shock. In an attempt to calm the game down, Amazon Game Studios announced an extension of servers from 2,000 to 2,250 players maximum. The development team also took the opportunity to announce, via a press release, the deployment of the functionality to transfer their character free of charge from one server to another announced a short time ago :

Greetings adventurers, This week has been an incredible time of expansion for the New World community. The demand we’ve seen has been staggering and we continue to be touched by the number of players wanting to explore Aeternum together. While our goal was to accommodate a significant number of players during launch week, we were honestly surprised at the number of adventurers who had stranded on the shores of Aeternum. Over a million players started New World on launch day. Every day after launch, that number has grown, resulting in long wait times for our most popular worlds. Since our launch on Tuesday, we have more than doubled the number of servers and we are working to increase the capacity of all available servers to support more players. Our team is working hard to increase as many servers as possible until we stabilize the wait times.

While we are working on this, there are solutions to get into the game quickly. If this is the first time you are logging in, 40% of our servers have very little or no wait time. We encourage you to look for these servers to play. We are working hard on a feature that will allow you to transfer your character to another server, so if you choose one now just to start the game, you can make a different choice later to play with your friends. Our goal is to release this feature next week, once we’ve tested it carefully and are sure it’s ready. Before its publication, we will provide detailed information on how the transfer process works. We know how important it is to be able to play with friends, so we’re putting this feature at the top of our priority list. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you at Aeternum.

However, while waiting for the publication of this new feature, the temporary solution found by the developers does not seem to completely calm the enthusiasm of fans of the game. They had already announced before, a whole mess of announcements to improve the situation. But a number of players are still reporting problems launching New World on their PCs in recent hours:

@playnewworld you made me line up more in two days than a weekend at Disney in August. A nice perf – Xehort (@ PierreLouisMor4) October 1, 2021

12 hours of play on new world and I still haven’t managed to connect – Vhatis 🍹 Gabriella 【VStreamer】 REDEBUT SOON !! (@VhatisTweets) October 1, 2021

