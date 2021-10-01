



Game news New World: Why is Amazon’s MMO a phenomenon?

New World is the MMO signed Amazon Games, which currently occupies a large part of the video game news. We try in a few minutes to explain the reasons for this phenomenon.

Released only a handful of days ago, New World has established itself as the must-have MMO of the moment. The game multiplies the records of simultaneous connections and viewers on Twitch. So is everything so rosy for Jeff Bezos’ business?

The success of the game is undoubtedly not usurped. Where many were suspicious given Amazon’s previous failures in the video game industry, the game’s various betas have testified to its true potential. Very PvP oriented, the game offers some ideas that stand out a bit and which could guarantee it a nice success in the long term. However, Amazon and its communication campaign are no strangers to the game’s dazzling success.. By establishing obvious connections with Twitch, Amazon made sure to give its foal optimal visibility in the gaming industry. But unfortunately, it was not without causing some concern … Buy a New World steam key on Amazon New World: all our guides and tips

