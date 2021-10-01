“New York Police Judiciaire”: NBC orders a 21st season … more than 10 years after the end of the series

“Great news for NBC and series fans around the world“. It is in these terms that Susan Rovner, head of the American channel, commented on the forthcoming return to her antenna of the series” New York Police Judiciaire “, more than 10 years after her stop at the end of the 20th season. At the time, the show created by Dick Wolf was on the verge of breaking the longevity record on the air for a prime time drama hitherto held by the western “Gunsmoke” with 20 seasons on the clock. 2010, NBC had not seen fit to grant a 21st season to “New York Police Judiciaire”, a procedural series featuring police officers and prosecutors.

Sam Waterston back soon?

An unfair is therefore in the process of being repaired as announced by the American site “Deadline”, which does not advance on a broadcast date, nor on a cast. But Dick Wolf is hopeful of convincing some of the actors of the time, starting with the interpreter of prosecutor James McCoy, Sam Waterston. Other names such as those of S. Epatha Merkerson or Alana De La Garza, who are currently playing in two series from the Dick Wolf galaxy, “Chicago Med” and “FBI”, are also mentioned to be part of this adventure .

Dick Wolf did not hide his enthusiasm at the prospect of this return. “Few things in life are dream come true. But it is indeed the case here for me“the creator said in a statement.

Despite its shutdown, “New York Police Judiciaire” has given birth over the years to many spin-offs, three of which are still on the air today: “New York Special Unit”, “Law and Order: True Crime “and” New York Organized Crime “. It is also thanks to “New York Special Unit” that Dick Wolf was finally able to beat the longevity record held by “Gunsmoke” since his series now has 23 seasons.