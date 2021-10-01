Nintendo Switch Pro Controller lower in price

The famous Nintendo controller is available at a reduced price! If you are looking for a high quality pad to take advantage of the large Nintendo Switch video game catalog in Docked mode, here is a tempting offer for you!

The Nintendo Switch is a colossal success. In just 4 years, Nintendo’s hybrid console has established itself in the video game landscape. Gamers in dreams and Nintendo did it! The hybrid console allows you to connect directly to the television thanks to its dock in order to enjoy games on a much larger screen, quietly installed on the sofa. At any time, you can choose to take it with you and enjoy it exclusively as a nomad. A small revolution in the world of video games when it was released in 2017.

For the occasion, Nintendo had chosen to accompany the famous Joy-Con with a much more classic controller. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is born and turns out to be an excellent controller, perfectly suited to sedentary gaming and all kinds of categories. FPS, MOBA, Adventure, Arcade … The controller is remarkable on many points. If you want to get it, it is now at a reduced price, take advantage of it!

The best Nintendo controller

From its first use, the Pro controller impresses with its ease of use and its high-quality finishes. Gamers have not been forgotten and can thus opt for a controller, certainly more classic, but very solid in terms of use.

Although classic, this controller shines with its finishes. First important point: its autonomy. Its battery allows the console to be used over a period of 30 hours, which is much more than the main competing controllers on the market. Hours of play flow smoothly without the controller letting you go in the middle of a game! Joy-Con are great contollers. However, in controller mode, they turn out to show their limits. Aware of this fact, Nintendo wanted to offer players a comfortable pad, very pleasant to hold in hand with asymmetrical sticks, precise and made of durable material.





Other little wonders are integrated in this accessory such as the gyroscope function and a precise accelerometer that detect your movements and offer you various very interesting gameplay levers for the many games of the Nintendo Switch! In addition, the controller has a cross perfectly suited to fighting games in particular.

The Pro Controller is not free from faults. We could blame him for the front buttons a little too bulky and analog triggers, moreover, absent. However, its longevity, precise vibrations and ergonomics make up for its few small flaws to finally make it one of the best controllers in the history of the manufacturer.

