No room for a 201 inch TV? These connected glasses are made for you

Nreal’s new smart glasses let you display a titanic virtual screen right in front of your eyes.

Connected glasses are expected around the corner from many manufacturers. Some even think that in the long term, these objects could take the place of smartphones. But after Google’s failed test with its Glass and Facebook’s or Snapchat’s attempts in the sector, it is clear that the technology is not yet ready to become commonplace.

Latest example? The Air from Nreal, new connected glasses that succeed the Light from last year. They have a Ray-Ban Wayfarer look and are light (77 grams) and thin enough to be worn on the street. However, there is one more annoying detail: these Nreal Air glasses must be connected by cable to your smartphone, drastically limiting use. The good news, however, is that they are compatible with both Android and iOS.





Inside, Nreal’s glasses incorporate two micro OLED screens offering a refresh rate of 90 Hz at 49 PPD, and with a field of view of 46 degrees. Concretely, this allows the wearer to have the equivalent of a 201-inch screen up to 6 meters away in front of the eyes.

No camera or sensors: the Nreal Air therefore simply display a virtual screen. No augmented reality on the program. They will therefore be perfect for watching movies and series on a gigantic screen, without investing several millions in this new LG TV. And all this at a price of $ 600. The device will be available in December in China, Japan and South Korea. The Nreal Air should land in our region next year.