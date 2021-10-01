Noël Le Graët: “A World Cup every two years, I’m not against”

This is probably the big question dividing the football world right now. Should we organize a World Cup every two years, as FIFA wishes? On the side of France, opinions differ. Even within the FFF. While Didier Deschamps, the coach of the Blues, is not really for this great upheaval, Noël Le Graët, its president, is more open.

“I am very favorable to it for the girls on condition that it is played in winter and not in summer by being too close to that of the boys, he explained during a videoconference meeting organized by FIFA with the 211 national federations on Thursday, and in comments relayed by L’Equipe. For the boys, personally, I am not against it, but I do not give a blank check either. There is a big reflection on my part. I need to know if this project enriches or impoverishes the French Federation, of which I am the president. “

“It would be a mistake not to take a close look at this project. I understand that the other countries are angry that Europe has organized a new competition (The League of Nations), which prevents them from being able to play friendly matches against the Europeans, added “NLG”. You cannot ignore other parts of the world. Rich countries always find competitions to play among themselves. I listened to the pleadings of South Africa and Morocco who explained their difficulty in finding friendly matches because Europe blocked all the dates. So, I repeat, I have no opposition to a World Cup every two years, although I ask to take a closer look.. “A vote will take place in December to settle this question definitively.

