Noël Le Graët favors a World Cup every 2 years but …

Thursday afternoon, a meeting organized by FIFA and bringing together 211 national federations was held. A meeting attended by Noël Le Graët, president of the FFF, and which had for subject the project of a World Cup every two years. The boss of French football is not opposed to it, but under certain conditions, as reported The team. First, it is favorable for girls, provided " that it is played in winter and not in summer by being too close to that of boys ", did he declare.





As for the boys, it is not ” not against, but I do not give my blank check either. There is a big reflection on my part. I need to know if this project enriches or impoverishes the French Federation, of which I am the president. ” For him, ” not looking at this project closely would be a mistake. Some countries which are not part of Europe, in particular South Africa and Morocco, complained that, because of the creation of the League of Nations, it is difficult for them to organize meetings vis-a-vis to European countries. It is for this reason in particular that Noël Le Graët did not “ no opposition to a World Cup every two years, although I ask to take a closer look. “