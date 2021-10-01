Noël Le Graët “not against” a World Cup every two years

Zapping Foot National Top 10 Gambardella Cup winners

It is the subject which agitates the world of football at the moment. On an idea of ​​Fifa supported in particular by Arsène Wenger, the director of football development within the world body, the world of the round ball is indeed considering organizing a World Cup every two years. A videoconference meeting organized by Fifa was also held this Thursday, in the presence of 211 national federations. It is therefore from Guingamp that the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noël Le Graët attended, before giving his opinion on this project to L’Equipe.

In contraction with Deschamps

“I am very favorable to it for the girls, confides the Breton leader, on condition that it is played in winter and not in summer by being too close to that of the boys. For the boys, personally, I am not against, but I do not give a blank check either. I must know whether this project enriches or impoverishes the French Federation, of which I am the president, “adds Noël Le Graët. And the boss of the 3F continues: “Not to look at this project closely would be a mistake, he believes. I understand that the other countries are angry about Europe has organized a new competition (the League of Nations, editor’s note), which prevents them from being able to play friendly matches against the Europeans. We cannot ignore the other parts of the world. The rich countries always find competitions to play between them. I listened to the plea of ​​Africa from South and Morocco who explained their difficulty in finding friendlies because Europe blocked all dates. So, I repeat, I have no opposition to a World Cup every two years, although I ask to take a closer look, ”concludes Noël Le Graët.





A position that contrasts with that of his coach, Didier Deschamps. “My first feeling, through my playing career, is that going to a World Cup every two years gives the feeling of trivializing it,” he said for his part during the announcement of the October list this Thursday at a press conference. “The World Cup is every four years, and so far it has been very good like that,” he continued, also believing that “if the interests of each other are there , it could pass “. But “I think I will no longer be concerned when it passes,” concluded the Basque technician.