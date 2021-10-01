More

    North Korea announces it has tested anti-aircraft missile

    Pyongyang continues to bulge the chest. North Korea successfully tested a “newly developed” anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, the official KCNA news agency said on Friday. “The RPCN carried out on September 30 a test firing of an anti-aircraft missile which it had recently developed”, announced the North Korean agency KCNA received in Seoul. “The remarkable combat performance” of the missile “has been verified, with the introduction of new key technologies,” the agency added.

    This test follows a series of weapons launches. This week, Pyongyang claimed to have tested a hypersonic glider missile, which, if the veracity of the information is confirmed, would constitute a major technological advance, since it can fly five times the speed of sound.


    International concern

    These tests have caused international consternation, with the United States accompanied by France and the United Kingdom calling for an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council.

    The country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs are banned by UN Security Council resolutions, and it is subject to multiple international sanctions as a result.

    Since Kim Jong Un came to power, weapons programs have progressed, Pyongyang justifying them by the need to protect against a possible American invasion. But for the head of US diplomacy Antony Blinken, North Korea promotes “instability and insecurity,” he said Thursday.


