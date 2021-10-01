“Nothing is beautiful in fact”: Sylvie Vartan unleashes the homage to Johnny by Laeticia Hallyday

Sylvie Vartan frankly commented on the tribute paid to Johnny Hallyday at the AccorHotels Arena to the Parisian, September 30, 2021. The one currently promoting her 50th studio album, titled Thanks for looking, do not mince words with regard to the choices of Laeticia Hallyday to bring the memory of Taulier to life.

She does not hide it: Sylvie Vartan did not watch the tribute concert broadcast live on France 2 on September 14. As for the statue unveiled earlier that day, in front of what was Johnny’s favorite concert hall, the 77-year-old singer is far from seduced: “I saw pictures, it is not a statue. It’s a … motorcycle, we don’t even know if it’s his, she comments. You can’t say it’s beautiful, but nothing is actually beautiful.“Even so, the one who was married to Johnny between 1965 and 1981 – and who recently opened up about the loss of their second child – enjoys creating a place for fans.”If it’s not mercantile, that’s fine, but it’s not done with notorious elegance. “It is Laeticia Hallyday who will appreciate …





As for the notorious absence of his son David Hallyday who, like his half-sister Laura Smet, also preferred to keep away from this tribute, Sylvie Vartan found this attitude very worthy. “He doesn’t care. He keeps it all in his heart and he owes no one like me, she asserted. We are completely calm about that. There is no more conflict, everyone got what they wanted [le conflit juridique autour de l’héritage de Johnny s’est terminé à l’été 2020, NDLR]. Not everyone wants to fight, to get dirty … Sordid, sordid …“

It’s not Johnny

Nearby Parisian Already, in an interview published on September 23, Eddy Mitchell had also strongly criticized this tribute to his former friend of the Vieilles Canailles: “I watched TV and zapped. I didn’t participate because I didn’t give a damn, he said without filter. I don’t do the Restos du Coeur, so I’m not going to Bercy for that …“As for the sculpture, his opinion is just as clear:”It’s a disaster. But it pleases Hidalgo, ‘our drama in Paris’, so that’s good. This statue does not evoke anything, it is not Johnny. I’m not in their heads, but I don’t think the fans are happy with this. “