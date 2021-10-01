Nuit Blanche 2021 in Paris: free museums and their program

By My B., Elodie D., Laurent P., Cécile D. Photos by Julie M. Posted on October 1, 2021 at 8:52 am

The Nuit Blanche in Paris is an opportunity to visit museums at night, free of charge. Often these museums invite artists for performances, installations or exhibitions. Do not miss the list of free museums this Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Paris and Ile de France.

For the Sleepless night, the museums go out of their way and invite many artists of all kinds to make us experience unusual experiences, overnight.

In 2021, the Sleepless night sets the body in motion. So these are experiences in which you are taking an active part this year. We reveal to you the list of Parisian and Ile-de-France museums which are open to you for this always exceptional night.

White Night 2021 at the Conciergerie

As part of the 20th edition of the Nuit Blanche, the Conciergerie invites you to discover an air show on Saturday October 2, 2021. [Lire la suite]

White Night 2021 at the Quai Branly Museum

For the White Night 2021, the Quai Branly Museum invites you to discover its exhibition “Ultimate Combat. Asian martial arts” in free access this Saturday, October 2. An exhibition as part of the launch of the Cultural Olympiad Paris 2024. [Lire la suite]

White Night 2021 at the Carnavalet Museum

The Carnavalet museum invites you, on the occasion of the White Night 2021, to discover a choreographic piece by the company TM Project, entitled Faille, this Saturday, October 2. [Lire la suite]

Nuit Blanche 2021 at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris

On the occasion of the White Night 2021, the Museum of Modern Art is highlighting 5 winning works of the support system for artistic creation of the City of Paris. Come and discover the work of these artists during an unprecedented night on Saturday, October 2, 2021. [Lire la suite]

Nuit Blanche 2021: concert at the Musée de l’Orangerie

On the occasion of the White Night 2021, the Musée de l’Orangerie is offering chamber music concerts in the Nymphéas room on Saturday October 2, 2021. It’s free, so take advantage of it! [Lire la suite]

White Night 2021 at the National Archives

Participating in the Nuit Blanche 2021, the National Archives are opening the doors of the Hôtel de Soubise to us for several installations and performances this Saturday, October 2, 2021. [Lire la suite]

Nuit Blanche 2021 at the Picasso Museum in Paris

Once again this year, the Picasso Museum is participating in the White Night this Saturday, October 2, 2021. On this occasion, the museum opens its doors for free to let us discover its collections and its temporary exhibition, Picasso Rodin. [Lire la suite]





Nuit Blanche 2021: the Center Pompidou hosts an installation by Tim Etchells

Head to the Center Pompidou for the Nuit Blanche 2021! For the event, the center welcomes artist and performer Tim Etchells, who offers an all-neon installation on the evening of Saturday, October 2. [Lire la suite]

White Night 2021 at the Museum of Art and History of Judaism

Sponsored – On the occasion of the White Night 2021, the MahJ presents “Leah’le, the voice of the Dibbouk”, a creation by Rainier Lericolais which draws its inspiration from the different versions of the Dibbouk. Rainier Lericolais took visual and sound elements there, mixing them with his own musical and literary language. Without folklore or nostalgia, the work approaches Yiddish culture as a breeding ground for creation and returns to the universal dimension of the Dibbouk’s themes. [Lire la suite]

White Night 2021 at Maison Victor Hugo

As part of the 20th edition of Nuit Blanche, Maison Victor Hugo, located in the 4th arrondissement of Paris, invites you to discover a free exhibition around two artists, Hélène Delprat and François Ribes, this Saturday, October 2, 2021. [Lire la suite]

White Night at the Museum of Fairground Arts 2021

The Musée des Arts Forains, Pavillon de Bercy, is participating in the Nuit Blanche this Saturday, October 2, 2021. For an original evening, come and discover the work of Jean Paul Favand, Paésine, an imaginary walk inside a dream stone in the Théâtre du Merveilleux. [Lire la suite]

So, we make a museum for this Sleepless night ?