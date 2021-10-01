By Manon C. Updated September 30, 2021 at 12:26 p.m. Posted September 30, 2021 at 10:50 a.m.

Want to make the most of the Nuit Blanche 2021 in Paris this Saturday, October 2? To regain strength between two discoveries, we go to feast in one of the restaurants in Paris open all night!

In the event that you are caught in such a passion, Saturday October 2, for the White Night 2021, to the point of forgetting your stomach for several hours before finally waking up at midnight when every restaurants are closed, this guide to restaurants open all night in Paris may well be of great use to you.

For a coffee or a late meal, do not hesitate to go to the addresses below: you are sure not to find the door closed and to enjoy yourself before setting out again to storm the Nuit Blanche 2021!

Restaurants open all night in Paris:



Alsace, the legendary brasserie on the Champs-Elysées

Alsace has its address in Paris, and more precisely on the Champs-Élysées. If the address has been around since 1968, in 2017 the brewery received a facelift by Laura Gonzalez (just that!). Open all day, the brasserie offers quiches from Lorraine, flameskueches, spätzle gratins not to mention the region’s sauerkraut, a must in winter! [Lire la suite]





Le Pied de Cochon launches its “Night Pig” formula for night owls

Who has never ended up at Pig’s Foot after a long evening of partying? This institution still thinks of night owls by offering a “Night Pig” formula at a very competitive price! Enough to come home with a full stomach or be confident to continue until the early hours of the morning … [Lire la suite]

And also : Le Tambour (Paris 2), Le Départ Saint-Michel (Paris 5), the Maison de l’Aubrac (Paris 8), the Grand Café des Capucines (Paris 9), the Rey (Paris 11) and the Dalou (Paris 12) ).