    Okobo and ASVEL in demonstration against Kaunas

    Sports


    Like AS Monaco on Thursday, ASVEL started its EuroLeague season with an authoritarian victory against Zalgiris Kaunas (88-76). The Rhone players proved to be solid defensively and skilful at 3-points, likeElie Okobo, excellent for his first game in the competition (23 points 9/9 on shots, including 3/3 behind the arc, 2 rebounds and 3 fouls caused for 24 evaluation in 24 minutes).

    It is also thanks to these ingredients that the players of TJ Parker took off in the third quarter. While the visitors had equalized at 50 everywhere in the 26th minute, they chained the stops and the baskets to 3-point to sign a 13 to 1 and thus to take again broad (63-51).


    Besides Elie Okobo, Chris Jones (14 points at 6/11, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals for 18 evaluation in 30 minutes) and Youssoupha Fall (12 points at 6/9, 9 rebounds and 4 fouls provoked for 24 minutes) managed their first game under the colors of ASVEL. Opposite, Joffrey Lauvergne (7 points at 3/7 and 4 rebounds for 4 evaluation in 20 minutes) could not reverse the trend.

    Click here to access the statistics of the meeting

    ASVEL will now turn to the reception of BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque, this Sunday for the first day of Betclic ELITE.


