    OL: a strong announcement fell before the derby

    OL supporters are indeed deprived of travel to Geoffroy-Guichard. After recent incidents in several French stadiums, the Interior Ministry issued a decree prohibiting the movement of Lyon supporters to Saint-Etienne, given the rivalry between the two clubs and the risk of overflows.

    “This system is also supplemented by a decree signed by the prefect of the Loire, prohibiting supporters of Olympique Lyonnais, access to the perimeter of the Geoffroy Guichard stadium on the occasion of the match whose kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. “, said the Rhone club in a press release.

    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

