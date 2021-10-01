OL: a strong announcement fell before the derby

Zapping Goal! Football club OL, Stade Rennais: the figures of Bruno Genesio’s career in Ligue 1
OL supporters are indeed deprived of travel to Geoffroy-Guichard. After recent incidents in several French stadiums, the Interior Ministry issued a decree prohibiting the movement of Lyon supporters to Saint-Etienne, given the rivalry between the two clubs and the risk of overflows.
“This system is also supplemented by a decree signed by the prefect of the Loire, prohibiting supporters of Olympique Lyonnais, access to the perimeter of the Geoffroy Guichard stadium on the occasion of the match whose kick-off is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. “, said the Rhone club in a press release.
Olympique Lyonnais informs its supporters that the Minister of the Interior has just issued a ministerial decree prohibiting any travel by Lyonnais supporters as part of the ASSE – OL Derby this Sunday, October 3, 2021.https: //t.co/H2jJI5VXSC
– Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 1, 2021
