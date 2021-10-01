OL: the tackle from Puel to the Lyonnais on arbitration

Zapping Eleven Mondial

The derby is on! After OL’s 3-0 victory in the Europa League yesterday against Brondby, all eyes are now on Geoffroy-Guichard who will host the derby this Sunday between ASSE and Les Gones. Last of Ligue 1, the Stéphanois are expected at the turn, and especially their manager Claude Puel. The Castres, put in difficulty by the recent results, knows itself threatened. Three days before the confrontation, he presented himself at the traditional press conference, taking stock of the work week.

🎙 Claude #Puel : “My players are building themselves in adversity. This was also the case last season. The group will look for resources to correct what deserves to be corrected.” pic.twitter.com/bWOh1i42i3 – AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) October 1, 2021

“We had a big week of work. It’s good, at times very good and constructive. It was a studious and interesting week, to evacuate and find a little lightness and rethink football. That’s the most important. Afterwards, you have to transcribe it in a match, with the same determination and confidence, “he said, before getting to the heart of the matter, and his possible dismissal in the event of a defeat:” Oh good? There are 29 matches left. behind and we are getting ready for a marathon and moving up the standings. The determination and the objective are there. Even if it is Lyon, which still had a big match in the European Cup, and which is favorite, it doesn ‘t is not a problem. This derby is a game apart. “





To conclude, he did not hesitate to tackle his future opponents, in particular on their behavior vis-à-vis Sunday’s refereeing: “Why a break? Because we did not approach the match against Nice? The group is touched by the adversity and the blows of fate he must face. I saw that our opponent (Lyon) attacked the referee, especially about the expulsion of Emerson, to put him the pressure on this match and the following ones. We too could have done a lot of it. But no. “

The derby is on!