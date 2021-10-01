Olivier Giroud and Steve Mandanda absent, Benoît Costil and the Hernandez brothers called for the Final Four

After disappointing results in early September for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Blues are preparing to compete in the Final Four of the League of Nations. In the semi-final, they will face Belgium on Thursday October 7, before a possible final on Sunday October 10. For this gathering, Didier Deschamps unveiled, Thursday, September 30, a list of 23 players.

Steve Mandanda, who has played 34 games since his first selection in 2008, is not called up by Didier Deschamps. A decision that the coach justified by “a sporty choice” since the OM goalkeeper has not started with his club for several meetings. He is replaced by Benoît Costil, the porter of the Girondins de Bordeaux, who has been selected with the Blues since his first call in 2014.

As at the last meeting, and while he had expressed his surprise at not being called, Olivier Giroud will not play in the Final Four of the League of Nations. According to Didier Deschamps, this non-convocation is also a sporting decision: “I remain on this choice today, compared to other players who are there, who gave me satisfaction at the last meeting”.

N’Golo Kanté, positive for Covid-19, as well as Corentin Tolisso, injured are also absent. Kinglsley Coman, who returned to training after heart surgery, was also too fair.

The neo-Blues of the last gathering, Moussa Diaby, Jordan Veretout, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Theo Hernandez, are again called by the coach. The last of them is summoned for the first time with his brother, Lucas Hernandez, back from injury. The Milanese, who usually plays as a left piston, has been selected as a midfielder: “Theo is a rather offensive person, he is neither a striker nor a defender, so I put him in the middle line”, justified Didier Deschamps, who perhaps gives a clue on the formation he wants to adopt when he had tested the 3-5-2 against Finland.





Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Benoît Costil

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Léo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Raphaël Varane

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi, Theo Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Moussa Diaby, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappé