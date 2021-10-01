Olympic Games 2016: Tony Yoka’s gold medal claimed by Joe Joyce after the publication of the McLaren report

Five years after the Rio Olympics, will the McLaren report lead to a redistribution of medals? This indicated in particular that five of the six French medals in boxing during the 2016 Olympic Games were among the fights judged. “suspects”. Among them, Tony Yoka’s victory in the final over Joe Joyce would be in the sights. This Friday, the 36-year-old British boxer claimed gold, won by his French opponent, in a message posted on his Instagram account.

“I am sad to see that there is corruption in sport and especially in mine, boxing which I love. I always firmly believed that I was the winner of the Tony Yoka fight and deserved the gold medal, he first wrote. At the time, I accepted this decision. But since then I read the McLaren report and read that there was corruption within AIBA and that this corruption affected the outcome of my match with Tony Yoka. “

“If there has been corruption, and it appears to be the case, I trust the AIBA and the IOC to be awarded the gold medal … Corruption should never be allowed to triumph.“, he added. Like Tony Yoka, Estelle Mossely, Sarah Ourahmoune and Sofiane Oumiha, Souleymane Cissokho’s fight is also under investigation.

In an interview given on Friday to Parisian, the French boxer swept away all suspicion. “We talk about this fight for the medal, which was important, the most important for me. It was tight and indecisive and my beaten opponent never challenged the decision. This should already silence the rumors. Then we forget about my lost semi-final. The fight was stopped before its end when I thought I had mastered it, that I could win it. I did not understand why and I still do not understand it … These medals, we deserve them and nobody gave them to us. We never cheated and never stole anything“, concluded the bronze medalist in Rio.