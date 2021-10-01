Olympic Games 2016: Tony Yoka’s gold medal claimed by Joe Joyce after the publication of the McLaren report

“I am sad to see that there is corruption in sport and especially in mine, boxing which I love. I always firmly believed that I was the winner of the Tony Yoka fight and deserved the gold medal, he first wrote. At the time, I accepted this decision. But since then I read the McLaren report and read that there was corruption within AIBA and that this corruption affected the outcome of my match with Tony Yoka. “
Rio 2016
Cissokho: “These medals, we deserve them, nobody gave them to us”
2 HOURS AGO
His entire Olympic final: happy birthday Tony Yoka!
In an interview given on Friday to Parisian, the French boxer swept away all suspicion. “We talk about this fight for the medal, which was important, the most important for me. It was tight and indecisive and my beaten opponent never challenged the decision. This should already silence the rumors. Then we forget about my lost semi-final. The fight was stopped before its end when I thought I had mastered it, that I could win it. I did not understand why and I still do not understand it … These medals, we deserve them and nobody gave them to us. We never cheated and never stole anything“, concluded the bronze medalist in Rio.
Rio 2016
Eleven fights of the 2016 Olympics deemed suspect, including those of Yoka and Mossely?
YESTERDAY At 3:02 PM