Olympique de Marseille hung at home by Galatasaray, in a hot match

After two days of the Europa League, it may already be the time of regrets for Olympique de Marseille. At home against Galatasaray, the Olympians once again conceded a draw (0-0). However, as during their first meeting on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1), Jorge Sampaoli’s men seemed largely to have the weapons in hand to win. Dominators, the Marseillais were too imprecise in a Velodrome of great evenings, at the end of a meeting also marked by overflows in the Turkish stand.

The evening could however have turned on the right side for the Marseillais on a game point: a whistled penalty… then canceled. We then play the 75th minute, and OM dominate the discussions with the head and shoulders. If the opportunities are linked for the Marseillais, none of them sufficiently settles the sights. It was then that Matteo Guendouzi collapsed in full surface, on an intervention of Van Aanholt. The referee designates the penalty point. A little too confident, the Vélodrome exults in anticipation. Too early. After using the VAR for three long minutes, Pawel Raczkowski defeated himself and canceled this great opportunity. The end of hopes for the Olympians who then lose their nerves.

Beyond this fact of play, Olympique de Marseille can especially attack itself. Because if the Marseillais did not win despite constant domination – especially in the second half – it is mainly because of their offensive ineffectiveness which is starting to become a nasty habit. Like their successful performance on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow for the first day of the Europa League, the Phocéens have a new sin in the finish. A lack symbolized by Amine Harit after a lonely rush (26 ‘). And when Ünder adjusted his roll perfectly, Muslera slammed it with his fingertips (34 ‘), just before the interruption of the match caused by the Turkish supporters cut off the momentum of OM. Too bad, the Phocaeans had finally entered their match.





When play resumed, Guendouzi almost calmed the Galatasaray supporters on his own, but his recovery stalled. OM even came close to the worst a few minutes later, when Aktürkoglu presented himself against Pau Lopez. But the Spanish goalkeeper has released the necessary stop. After this first period to the taste of too little, OM at least had the merit of working extra hard in the second act. Dieng initially lacked conviction (48 ‘) before being too short on a caviar from Ünder, alone against goal (50’).

And when Muslera was beaten by a header from Saliba on a corner, it was the bar that disgusted OM (59 ‘), before Ünder saw one of his attempts pushed back on the line and Milik – finally back – no shortage of accuracy (71 ‘). Then came the episode of the true-false penalty, from which OM never really recovered, William Saliba even coming to blows with Diagne in added time. Result of the races: OM conceded a new draw and remained stuck at two points after two days of the Europa League. Obviously frustrating.